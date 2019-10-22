There’s lot of money and fame in cricket today. But decades back people pursued the sport for the love of they have for it and didn’t care about the gains. Often parents want their children to study harder and excel at academics and become engineers and doctors.

Some players have faced opposition from their families and yet made it big in cricket against all odds. Here are five such cricketers who went against their families’ will to pursue a career in the sport:

1. Murali Vijay: The Tamil Nadu opener left his home for 6 months to follow his dreams of becoming an international cricketer, a career choice which his parents were not particularly fond of. Vijay eventually got selected for the Indian Test squad, scoring almost 4000 runs from 60 Tests.