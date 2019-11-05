Bhubaneswar: The Nikhila Odisha Paika Mahasangha has urged the state government to accord state sport status to Paika Akhada, considered as the oldest form of martial art in Odisha.

The Mahasangha that champions the cause of Paikas, members of a martial race in Odisha, alleged that the state government has taken no step to promote Paika Akhada. “Nikhila Odisha Paika Mahasangha has been urging the Odisha government to provide state sport status to Paika Akhada for last several days. However, the state government is not paying any heed to it,” said Mahasangha president Ashok Kumar Palata Singh in a press release.

The Mahasangha, however, applauded the government’s move to accord state-level festival tag to the historic Baliyatra in Cuttack. “Paikas fought the Kalinga war and revolted against the British to protect the sovereignty of Odisha. Hundreds of Paikas laid down their lives to protect our motherland from the aggressors. However, the state government has been ignoring the just demands of Paikas,” said the release.

The Mahasangha claimed that the martial art of Paikas has influenced other martial arts like judo, karate and Kung-Fu. “The state government has introduced several schemes for the welfare of different communities in Odisha. However, it is yet to take any step to promote Paika Akhada and provide better living to the Paikas,” said the release.

The Mahasangha has pleaded that the state government should introduce Paika Akhada in schools and colleges and provide it a status like scouts and guides and NCC. It also urged the government to observe Paika Diwas March 2 and take steps to set up a Paika Academy in Odisha.