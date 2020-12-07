New Delhi: A PIL was filed Monday in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the CBI to submit a status report. The status report is for the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case which the CBI is investigating. The plea was filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda. It said the Supreme Court passed an order for the CBI enquiry August 19. Despite lapse of almost four months the probe agency is yet to conclude its investigation.

“The CBI is not acting responsible in the present case. There is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case,” the plea said. “Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheet in 90 days. However, in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role. The unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in India but across the globe,” the plea said.

The plea also sought direction from the Supreme Court to the CBI. It said the probe has to be completed within two months. The CBI should submit a final report in the concerned court.

It said Rajput was found dead in mysterious circumstances and the probe was initially conducted by Mumbai Police.

“On dissatisfaction being shown by the family of the late actor this Court directed the CBI to conduct an enquiry in the mysterious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,” the plea said.

The PIL said that a fair, competent, impartial and speedy investigation is the need of the hour.

Rajput, 34 made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed ‘Kai Po Che‘ seven years ago. He was found dead June 14 in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police. It did so after the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna. The case was filed against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.