Bhubaneswar: Members crossing across party lines Tuesday urged Law Minister Pratap Jena to take in-principle decision to invite local MLAs during inauguration of court buildings.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, BJD legislator Prabhu Jani said local MLAs are not being invited to inaugural functions of court buildings. He wanted to know whether there is any provision for the names of local MLAs finding place in the inaugural nameplate.

Senior BJD legislator Pradip Amat also supported Jani on this issue and said various welfare activities like distribution of old age pension and assistance to self-help groups (SHGs) are being carried out during these inauguration functions. “Why the MLAs should not be invited to such events,” he asked.

Earlier, he said, during the tenure of Narasingha Mishra and Bikram Keshari Arukha as Law Ministers, the practice was there to invite the local MLAs. However, now it has been done away with, he pointed out.

Amat urged the Speaker to instruct the Law Minister to take in-principle decision to invite local representatives after consulting the High Court Chief Justice.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray (sitting in his chair) too raised his voice and strongly pleaded for invitation of local MLAs to such functions.

In his reply, Jena said as per protocol, the High Court judges are usually inaugurating the court buildings. “As the entire House has expressed concern over the issue, I will bring this matter to the notice of Orissa High Court Chief Justice for necessary action,” the minister said.