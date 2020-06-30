Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Aamir Khan, Tuesday afternoon, said that members of his staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19.He revealed this in an Instagram post, the 55-year-old actor revealed that he and his family members have tested negative.

However, Aamir Khan added that at the time of sharing the post Tuesday morning, he was on his way to get his mother tested and pleaded with fans to pray she is negative.The staff members who tested positive were immediately isolated at a medical facility, he wrote in his post.

“This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and the BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society,” read Aamir Khan’s statement. “The rest of us have all been tested and found negative,” he further added.

Aamir Khan also expressed his gratitude towards the staff of Kokilaben Hospital for being “very caring and professional with the testing process.”

PNN/Agencies