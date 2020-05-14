Nuagaon: A former Sarpanch under this block in Sundargarh district was allegedly abducted by the Peoples’ Liberation Front of India (PLFI) for refusing to pay extortion.

The abductee has been identified as Agnesiyush Hore (Siu), a resident of Jamdara village and a former sarpanch of Karkatanasa panchayat under Hatibari police limits under the block.

Reports said PLFI members abducted the ex-sarpanch from his residence in Jamdara village under Nuagaon block on Odisha-Jharkhand border at around 9 pm Tuesday. They took him to a nearby jungle and demanded Rs 3 lakh extortion from him.

They beat him up and threatened him of dire consequences after he expressed inability to pay the extortion amount. They released him and asked him to arrange the money and pay them immediately.

Sources said Agnesh was released in the forest after being assaulted. Even the splinter group of Maoists opened 12 rounds of blank fire at the village to terrorize the locals.

Following the incident, police reached the village and seized 12 bullet shells. An investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the PLFI was behind the abduction of the former sarpanch and blank firing at the village.

Source said Agnesh was suspended four months ago in connection with a solar light scam in the village.