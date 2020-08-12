Bhubaneswar: After announcement of the Class-X results by the Board of Secondary Education, July 29, the Odisha Government has announced the admission date of Plus II courses in various streams for the academic session 2020-21.

The admission procedure into various courses of Plus II will start from August 21 via online medium, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Wednesday.

The candidates have been advised to apply online for their admission through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) between August 21 and September 4.

The first selection list of the students will be released September 9, Dash declared.

As the people across the state have been suffering financial distress amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dash said that there will be a slash in the admission fees for all categories of students.

“In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister has decided to reduce the admission fee for this academic session,” Dash said.

The students of general category will have to pay only Rs. 200 for their admission whille the students belonging to SC/ST will have to pay Rs. 100.

PNN