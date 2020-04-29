Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education department will conduct the remaining part of the Plus-II examinations post lockdown, Odisha School and Mass Education minister Samir Dash Wednesday said.

The minister clarified that the Plus II examinations 2020 in arts, science and commerce streams will be conducted after the lockdown period gets over.

The department will issue a notification in this context after receiving necessary direction from the state government, Dash added.

The Plus-II examinations earlier started March 3 and were held as per schedule till March 21 before lockdown disrupted it, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said.

PNN