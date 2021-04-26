Bhubaneswar: A group of Plus-II students staged a demonstration at Lower PMG square here for the second time Monday demanding the cancellation of their final examinations.

The agitating students said they are in a state of confusion as the government is yet to take a decision on the same. “Neither they (government) are announcing the dates nor cancelling the exams. Due to this we are confused. Such apathy will create problems for us when we pursue higher studies,” the students said.

‘Naba Nirman Yuva Chatra Sangathan’ has come out in support of the agitating students. The students threatened that if the government does not take any decision within the next 10 days, they will gherao ‘Naveen Nivas’ which is the official residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Later, police intervened and dispersed the agitating students.

The students had earlier taken to demonstrations April 22, demanding the cancellation of the Plus-II finals. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had then advised them to concentrate on their studies. He had said the government would take a final decision on conducting the examinations soon. The Plus-II examination is conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

It should also be stated here that Class X students of various government-run schools had marched towards Naveen Nivas April 20. They were also demanding the cancellations of Matriculation exams. A day later, the Odisha government had announced about the cancellation of the examinations.

