Los Angeles: Popular model Ashley Graham has revealed that she and her husband Justin Ervin ended up having sex after praying.

Speaking on ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’, Ashley opened up about her bond with her husband and her faith in prayers, reports the Daily Mail.

“When Justin and I have prayer nights, I like to do meditations and prayer, and so does he. But when we do it together it feels more powerful. And in that power, when we’re praying, it’s like, “Oh, s**t. Oh, oh, do you feel that?’ The lights go down, the worship music goes up and we’re like, ‘Hello!’,” she said.

“The next thing you know – after we pray, ’cause priorities – we rip it off! It’s great. It’s a great bonding experience, for both, you know, the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect,” she said.

Poking fun at Ashley’s statement, host Lilly quipped: “I need to have a prayer night.”

IANS