New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday requested people to join the ‘Janata Curfew’ to make the fight against the coronavirus a success.

Modi had proposed ‘Janata Curfew’ Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

“In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.

“Stay indoors and stay healthy,” he said.

(PTI)