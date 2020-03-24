Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday interacted with newspaper Editors from Odisha via videoconferencing from New Delhi.

Editor of Orissa POST and Dharitri, Tathagata Satpathy along with editors of two regional dailies have interacted with the PM from Bhubaneswar NIC centre.

Journalists from 13 other places consisting of both national and regional media, representing eleven different languages, attended the videoconference.

Prime Minister said that media has played a praise-worthy role in disseminating information to every nook and cranny of the nation. He said that the network of media is pan-India and spread across cities and villages. This makes the media all the more significant in fighting this challenge and spreading correct information about it at micro level.

He said that newspapers carry tremendous credibility and the local page of a region is widely read by people. It is therefore imperative that awareness about coronavirus is spread through articles published in the regional pages.