New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Punjab and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Nine people were killed and several others injured when a pick-up vehicle, in which they were travelling, collided with a truck near Janga Wala Mour on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road Saturday.

Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Ferozepur district, Punjab. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000.