New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates’ port city of Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals.

Modi’s sharp denunciation of the attacks came a day after the Indians were injured after drone strikes caused a fire at a major oil industry zone in Fujairah. The UAE had accused Iran of carrying out the strike.

“Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable,” Modi said on social media.

“India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

The prime minister also asserted that ensuring “safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.”

The attack on Fujairah city came as the ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas pass, remains a major sticking point in the talks. Shipping through the narrow Gulf waterway has been severely disrupted by the conflict, triggering a sharp increase in oil prices and energy shortages in several countries.

The UAE’s defence ministry Monday said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.

The ministry affirmed that it “remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country.”