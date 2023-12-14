New Delhi: Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Donald Tusk for his appointment as the Prime Minister of Poland and said he looks forward to working together to further deepen the friendly relations between the two countries.

New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was sworn in by that country’s president Wednesday morning.

The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government took place in the presidential palace in Warsaw.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Congratulations, Excellency @donaldtusk on your appointment as Prime Minister of Poland.”

“I look forward to working together to further deepen the longstanding and friendly relations between India and Poland,” Modi said.

PTI