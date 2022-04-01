New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik, President Ram Nath Kovind Friday extended wishes to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, and said Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress.
Utkala Dibasa marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state under the British in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa province following a long struggle by its people. It was called Orissa before its name was changed to Odisha in 2011.
“On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress and Odia culture is globally admired,” Modi said in a tweet.
“I pray for Odisha’s development in the times to come,” he said.
On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress and Odia culture is globally admired. I pray for Odisha’s development in the times to come.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2022
ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଦିବସରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରଦେଶ ଗଠନର ବରେଣ୍ୟ ସାଧକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ମୋର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଉଛି। ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ସ୍ଵାଭିମାନକୁ ବଜାୟ ରଖିବା ସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଁ ଆମର ମିଳିତ ଉଦ୍ୟମକୁ ଆହୁରି ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ କରିବା। ବନ୍ଦେ ଉତ୍କଳ ଜନନୀ। #OdishaDibasa pic.twitter.com/1XsWOa581J
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 1, 2022
On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 1, 2022
Leave a Reply