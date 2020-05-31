Guwahati/Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here Sunday, hailed the northeast people for making business out of local produce, and even daily wagers helping people in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

“Sudip from Assam wrote to me about his business of handicrafts, designed and produced by rural women. Sudip has decided to turn his bamboo-based handicraft business into a global brand in two years,” Modi said in his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”.

Modi said he was confident that the self-reliance mission would take India to a new heights in this decade.

The Prime Minister also praised Gautam Das, a vegetable vendor, for providing rice and pulses to the poor by using his his meagre daily earnings.

Das, who earns living by selling vegetables on his push-cart in areas in the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, had provided food to the poor to survive the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

IANS