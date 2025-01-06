Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi turned 53 Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extending greetings to him on the occasion.

In a post on X, Modi said Majhi is making noteworthy efforts for Odisha’s progress.

“Greetings to the hardworking Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi on his birthday. A grassroots leader, he has been at the forefront of public service and empowering the poor. He is making noteworthy efforts for Odisha’s progress. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the PM said on X.

In his message to Majhi, the Odisha Governor said: “May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued success in serving the people. Wishing you a year ahead filled with progress and prosperity.”

Shah, in a post on X, said under the leadership of PM Modi, “You (CM Majhi) are giving new direction and acceleration to public welfare and development in Odisha.”

Among others, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also greeted Majhi on his birthday.

PTI