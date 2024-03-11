New Delhi/ Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hailed ‘Mission Divyastra’, the first flight test of homegrown Agni-5 ICBM with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology (MIRV), terming it a landmark achievement by DRDO scientists. The test was fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha Monday.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable re-entry vehicle technology,” he posted on X.

While the Agni-5 missile is a potent ingredient in defence preparedness as it puts India in the select league of nations with ICBM capability, the development of MIRV technology – where the payload contains several warheads, each capable of being aimed to hit a different target, makes India only the sixth country with this technology.

This system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles (warheads) reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess, sources said.

PNN & Agencies