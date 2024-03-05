Chandikhole: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched multiple development projects worth over Rs19,600 crore in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Modi said the BJP-led central government is committed to the development of eastern India, which is filled with natural resources.

“Our government works for the present as well as for the future, with the aim of making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India),” he said during a programme here.

The projects that were launched are related to different sectors, including Oil & Gas, Railways, Road, Transport & Highways and Atomic Energy.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu were also present on the occasion.

PTI