Rayagada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday laid the foundation stone of the Rayagada railway division building in Odisha through virtual mode.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh attended the meeting in Rayagada, Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu joined the event through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar.

After laying the foundation stone, Modi said the Rayagada railway division will strengthen the railway connectivity in Odisha, particularly in the southern region that houses most of the tribals of the state. “This railway division will help boost tourism, trade and employment in the region,” Modi said.

“The launch of rail infrastructure projects in Jammu-Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha will promote tourism and add to socio-economic development in these regions,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Rs 107-crore project aims to enhance the railway infrastructure and bring numerous benefits to the region. The Rayagada Railway Division building will include a variety of key components to ensure efficient and sustainable train operations, including the headquarters of the division in Rayagada, a modern DRM office building and a divisional control office to manage railway operations.

The new division will have its headquarters in Odisha’s Rayagada where a modern DRM office building with a total plinth area of 12,000 sqm to be built. The Divisional Control Office will manage and monitor daily railway operations in the region.

This apart, the project includes quarters for officers and staff, improved transport links to ensure smoother connectivity. The project will incorporate rainwater harvesting systems to promote environmental responsibility.

PTI