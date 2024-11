Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway, Portugal, Egypt and South Korea on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed ways to improve and strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi also met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Modi, who arrived in the Brazilian city Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, Monday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and discussed ways to deepen ties in defence, security, trade and technology.

“Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet,” Modi said in a post on X.

Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas.… pic.twitter.com/BOUbBMeEov — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also posted on X about the meeting.

“Strategic Partnership going strong! … Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 to further elevate and give impetus to the longstanding India-Italy bilateral ties,” the MEA added.

Stating that it is always a “great pleasure” to meet Modi, Meloni too termed the meeting as a “precious opportunity” for dialogue that allowed the two countries “to reaffirm our common commitment to advance the India-Italy strategic partnership” with the announcement of the action plan.

In a post on X, she said the two leaders together expressed desire to continue working together to further deepen the bilateral partnership for the benefit of the economies and citizens of both nations.

Modi also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discussed ways to improve ties in security, health care.

Sempre un grande piacere incontrare il Primo Ministro indiano, @narendramodi, anche in questa occasione del Vertice G20 a Rio de Janeiro. Una preziosa opportunità di dialogo che ci ha permesso di ribadire il comune impegno per far avanzare il partenariato strategico… pic.twitter.com/3dpiJ6J65M — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 18, 2024

“Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more,” Modi said in a post on X, along with pictures of the two leaders.

Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more.@prabowo pic.twitter.com/52fO0qlt3y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

“Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! … The prime minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India’s full support. Both leaders discussed ways to work together for further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in existing domains as well as expand it to newer areas, the MEA said on X.

The talks during Modi’s meeting with Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro focussed on adding more vigour to the economic linkages between the two countries.

“Had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for collaboration. We also talked about strong defence relations, people-to-people linkages and other such subjects,” Modi said on X.

Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luís Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for… pic.twitter.com/hnppd0DCAc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

The MEA post on X about the meeting said: “Both sides deliberated on further strengthening India-Portugal bilateral ties, including in areas of the economy, renewable energy, defence and people to people ties & cooperation in multilateral fora.”

Modi also met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on the sidelines of the summit.

“The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was excellent. Our Arctic Policy has led to further cementing of India-Norway bilateral relations. We talked about how investment linkages between our nations can improve, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the blue economy. Closer cooperation in sectors like innovation and research were also discussed,” he said on X.

The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was excellent. Our Arctic Policy has led to further cementing of India-Norway bilateral relations. We talked about how investment linkages between our nations can improve, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the… pic.twitter.com/VNiNSuBmaT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

The MEA said the meeting explored “new avenues to strengthen India-Norway ties. … Discussions focused on ways to deepen India-Norway bilateral relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation after the signing of India-EFTA-TEPA. The leaders also exchanged views on geopolitical issues.”

“With the new EFTA-India Free Trade Agreement, there are new possibilities for cooperation and job creation between India and Norway,” said Store on X and added, he discussed “the common interests of free trade between our two countries, and the war in Ukraine and in the Middle East.”

During the summit, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also met Modi.

“Great to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio. He conveyed the many successes of India in reducing hunger and poverty. Numerous creative initiatives for the world to learn from,” the India-born economist said on X.

Great to meet Prime Minister ⁦@narendramodi⁩ at the G20 summit in Rio. He conveyed the many successes of India in reducing hunger and poverty. Numerous creative initiatives for the world to learn from. pic.twitter.com/flppjvinZ7 — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) November 18, 2024

Modi replied to her post, saying, “India stands committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure a brighter future for all.”

India stands committed to promote food security and eliminate poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure brighter future for all. https://t.co/nABWJvBQZR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It is not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Monday.

Further posting on X, Modi termed as “great” his interaction with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and said it was a “pleasure to interact” with President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

After his meeting with von der Leyen, Modi posted on X, “Met @EU_Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. India will keep working closely with the EU for global good.”