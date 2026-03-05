New Delhi/Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution and commitment to the development and progress of the state.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister remembered the late leader’s dedication to Odisha and acknowledged his role in shaping the state’s growth trajectory.

“On his birth anniversary today, I pay tributes to Shri Biju Patnaik Ji and remember his passion towards furthering the progress of Odisha,” PM Modi wrote.

Biju Patnaik served as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice, first from 1961 to 1963 and later from 1990 to 1995. During his tenure, he was widely credited for initiating major industrial and infrastructure projects that contributed significantly to the state’s economic development.

Among his notable initiatives were the establishment of Paradip Port and the development of the Choudwar-Barbil industrial belts, which played a key role in strengthening Odisha’s industrial landscape.

Apart from his focus on industrial growth, Patnaik was also known for pioneering the introduction of reservations for women in local governance, a move that was considered progressive and ahead of its time. His leadership and contributions earned him titles such as “Hero of Kalinga.”

Biju Patnaik also had a distinguished legacy beyond state politics. He was recognised for his role during World War II and his contributions on the international stage.

Notably, he remains the only Indian leader whose mortal remains were draped in the national flags of India, Russia and Indonesia after his passing, in recognition of his contributions and global impact.

Earlier in the day, Biju Patnaik’s son and the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, also paid heartfelt tributes to the former Chief Minister.

In a message posted on X, Naveen Patnaik wrote, “On this birth anniversary of the great people’s hero and pride of the Odias, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, I offer my heartfelt tribute.”

He also highlighted how the ideals of the late leader continue to inspire the workers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). “Every worker of the Biju Janata Dal remains ever dedicated to the service of Odisha Ma in his ideals. His ethos of building the best Odisha by taking everyone along is an eternal source of inspiration for all of us,” he added.

The Biju Janata Dal also paid tribute to the late leader through a post on X, describing him as a courageous son of Odisha who devoted his life to the service of the nation and the state.

“Homage to the valiant son of Odisha’s soil, the great people’s hero, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, on his birth anniversary. Like an eagle in a storm, he demonstrated valour in the service of the nation; his indomitable efforts were aimed at building and elevating Odisha to greatness,” the party said in its message.

The party further added, “Inspired by his ideals, the Biju Janata Dal remains steadfast forever in the service of Odisha’s soil.”