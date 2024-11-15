New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hailed tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary and said he sacrificed everything to protect the honour and glory of the motherland.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji sacrificed everything to protect the honor and glory of the motherland. My deepest respects to him on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’,” Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Modi also shared a video and audio montage on his tributes to Munda on various occasions.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bihar’s Jamui to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of the tribal icon.

Modi also greeted people on Jharkhand’s foundation day.

“Best wishes to all our brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state. This land, irrigated by the struggle and sacrifice of the tribal society, has always made the country proud. I wish that this state, full of natural resources, moves forward at a fast pace on the path of progress,” Modi said on X.

The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Munda’s birth anniversary in 2000.

