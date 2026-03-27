New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday chaired a video conference with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to review India’s preparedness in light of the evolving situation in West Asia and its potential impact on the nation’s economy, energy security, and supply chains.

Expressing confidence that India will overcome the challenge by working together as “Team India”, the Prime Minister stressed that the government’s foremost priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, safeguard citizens’ interests, ensure energy security, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

He urged states to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for planning in the agriculture sector, particularly in monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution to prevent disruptions during the upcoming Kharif season. He also called for robust coordination mechanisms at all levels of governance to enable swift responses to evolving situations.

Special attention, he said, must be given to border and coastal states to address challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.

Cautioning against misinformation and rumours, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of disseminating accurate and credible information to maintain public confidence. He urged states to activate control rooms, helplines, and nodal officers to ensure timely communication and support for citizens, including those with families in West Asia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present at the meeting, noted that the government has already taken proactive steps such as reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel and ensuring the timely availability of LPG.

Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan presented a detailed assessment of the situation and outlined recommendations for states to strengthen preparedness. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the senior leaders in attendance.

Chief Ministers appreciated the Centre’s measures under the Prime Minister’s leadership, including diplomatic outreach to safeguard Indian citizens abroad. They welcomed the reduction in fuel excise duty and the increase in commercial LPG allocations to states, which have now been raised to 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels.

They expressed confidence that the situation remains stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and reaffirmed their commitment to work in close coordination with the Centre.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility and assured that, with collective effort, India will successfully navigate the crisis.

Chief Ministers who joined included N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), A. Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Omar Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), and Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra).

The Chief Ministers of poll-bound states — Tamil Nadu (M.K. Stalin), West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee), Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma), Kerala (Pinarayi Vijayan), and Puducherry (N. Rangasamy) — did not participate due to the Model Code of Conduct.