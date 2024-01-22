Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.

The prime minister landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and will head to the helipad from there.

Modi will then go to the Ram temple where he will take part in the “pran pratishtha” ceremony.

He will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila.

The prime minister will also interact with ‘shramjeevis’ (workers) associated with the construction of the temple.

A galaxy of VIP guests from different walks of life also arrived at the venue, much in advance, to witness the historic event.

Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Rajnikant, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Sonu Nigam, Kangana Ranaut were among the VIP guests who arrived to witness the ceremony.

Industrialist Anil Ambani, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, poet Kumar Vishwas were also seen at the venue.

PTI