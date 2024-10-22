Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday reached the Russian city of Kazan to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security’, will provide an important platform for world leaders to discuss key global issues.

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others. The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good,” PM Modi said in his departure statement Tuesday morning.

“Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well,” he added.

Besides participating in the summit, which will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders.

In the meetings in narrow and expanded formats, the BRICS leaders are expected to exchange views on current issues on the global and regional agenda, and discuss the three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship – politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Particular attention will be paid to the issues of possible expansion of BRICS through the planned establishment of a new category of partner states for the unification.

During the summit, reports from the chairman of the New Development Bank, the Business Council, the Interbank Cooperation Mechanism, and the Women’s Business Alliance will also be heard.

The results of the discussion will be summarised in the Kazan Summit Declaration.

Wednesday, a meeting will be held in the ‘outreach/BRICS plus’ format with the participation of representatives from almost 40 countries. Among them are leaders of the CIS countries, delegations from many countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, as well as heads of executive bodies of a number of international organisations.

According to the Kremlin, it is planned to discuss current international problems with an emphasis on the aggravated situation in the Middle East and the interaction of the BRICS countries and the Global South in the interests of sustainable development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all leaders participating in the summit.

