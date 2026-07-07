New Delhi: The ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ has become the latest addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growing list of international honours, taking the total number of global awards conferred upon him to 35.

The Bintang Adipurna, also known as the ‘Medal of Honour’, is the highest civilian honour awarded by Indonesia. It is presented to individuals who have rendered exceptional service towards the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.

With this recognition, Prime Minister Modi has now received 35 international honours from countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas since 2016, the highest number received by any Indian Prime Minister.

Some of these decorations have centuries-old histories.

Last month, Seychelles honoured Prime Minister Modi with the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, the island nation’s highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister dedicated that honour to all nations working together to address the global challenge of climate change and those committed to environmental protection for future generations.

The Seychelles award also recognised PM Modi’s sustained emphasis on sustainable development and his long-standing commitment to promoting environmentally responsible growth.

Among the most notable international honours conferred upon the Prime Minister is Bhutan’s ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’, the country’s highest civilian decoration, presented by the King of Bhutan. PM Modi became the first foreign head of government to receive the prestigious honour.

He was also awarded the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ by Nigeria, becoming only the second foreign dignitary after Queen Elizabeth II to receive the distinction.

Similarly, Israel’s ‘Medal of the Knesset’ was also presented to Prime Minister Modi during his visit earlier this year, making him the inaugural recipient of the honour.

Egypt honoured him with the ‘Order of the Nile’, the country’s highest state decoration, presented by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The United States conferred upon him the ‘Legion of Merit’, awarded by US President Donald Trump in recognition of his leadership in strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Russia has also honoured Prime Minister Modi with the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’, the country’s highest state decoration, for his contribution to deepening the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Several of these prestigious honours have previously been awarded to globally recognised leaders, including Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth II, Xi Jinping and Winston Churchill, underscoring their status as the highest civilian or state honours of their respective nations.

The latest recognition further strengthens PM Modi’s position as the most internationally decorated Indian leader, with the honours spanning state decorations, academic recognitions and environmental awards conferred by countries and international organisations across the world.