New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday discussed with a group of senior ministers the prevailing geo-political situation in West Asia and measures to keep supply chains uninterrupted despite conflicts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

The extended Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by the prime minister, was attended by permanent members, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as special invitees, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, official sources said.

It is understood that a comprehensive discussion was held regarding the ongoing global conflicts, their security implications, and the resulting disruptions to India’s imports and supply chains, most of which transit through these conflict zones.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation in the context of the ongoing West Asia conflict and measures taken by various Ministries and Departments. This was the 4th special CCS meeting on the issue,” a statement issued by the prime minister’s office said.

Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan briefed the CCS about the present geo-political situation and spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG/LPG and fertilisers, it said.

The cabinet secretary told the CCS that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply positions of major petroleum products remain adequate.

Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100 per cent, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, which have resulted in a substantial increase in subscriptions. The government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and re-gasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

“During the meeting, requirements for the fertilisers for the ensuing Rabi season was assessed, and alternative sources of fertilisers were also discussed. The Prime Minister said that all measures be taken for ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers,” the statement said.

The situation of seafarers serving on domestic as well as foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones was also deliberated on. Modi directed the ministers to establish a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance and counselling to seafarers and their families.

The PM said all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens as well as the Indian diaspora from the impact of conflict. He said in order to ensure energy independence, emphasis should be laid on renewable energy sources, including solar energy and other non-fossil fuel-based sources.

Modi said that a whole-of-government approach should be adopted to tackle the challenges arising due to the crisis. He said that a unified coordinated mechanism should be put in place for regular monitoring of all the developments to ensure expeditious implementation of appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of the citizens, the statement said.

The ministers gave presentations on their respective ministries and steps taken by them to ensure uninterrupted import of all goods, including petroleum, natural gas and fertilisers, they said.

The prime minister is learnt to have given certain directions to the ministers to ensure the safety of Indians, India’s economic interests and find ways to the supply chain hinderance.

Before the US-Israel war with Iran, 40 per cent of India’s energy imports came through the Strait of Hormuz. With the conflict not ending, India’s energy imports from West Asia have been hit.

Last week, the Yemen-based Houthi militia announced that it will target Saudi Arabian tankers attempting to cross the Bab al-Mandab. The group also targeted a few ships following the announcement.

The Bab al-Mandab connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and is a critical transit point for global trade and energy supplies — similar to the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the data available, the impact is already visible as ships crossing through the Bab al-Mandab decreased to an average 31 per day over the past three days in comparison to 43 per day in the first half of July.

Besides, Russian oil import through the Black Sea is also under pressure as the Russia-Ukraine war has intensified. There have been several attacks on ships passing through the Black Sea in the past few days.

India depends on imports to meet over 88 per cent of its energy requirements. The country also imports a large amount of fertilisers from various sources. Nearly one crore Indians live and work in West Asia.