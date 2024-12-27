New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent leaders visited the residence of late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh here Friday morning to pay their respects and offer condolences to his family.

Dr Singh, who passed away Thursday night at the age of 92, was mourned by leaders across the political spectrum. PM Modi expressed his deep sorrow and lauded Dr Singh’s immense contribution to the nation’s progress.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision and integrity as a leader will forever remain etched in India’s history,” PM Modi said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his last respects, calling Dr Singh a statesman and a distinguished economist who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s modern economic policies.

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda joined the homage, emphasising Dr Singh’s commitment to public service throughout his illustrious career.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, too, on Friday expressed deep condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Reflecting on Dr Singh’s legacy, the RSS acknowledged his immense contributions to the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, the official RSS handle posted: “The entire nation is deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister and senior leader Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Dr. Singh, rising from a humble background, adorned the highest office of the country.

Dr. Manmohan… pic.twitter.com/3sAt9dgTne — RSS (@RSSorg) December 27, 2024

The Central government has announced a seven-day period of national mourning till January 1, 2025, to honour the legacy of Dr Singh. A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs directed all states and Union Territories to lower the national flag to half-mast during this period and cancel all official entertainment programmes.

The last rites of the former Prime Minister will be conducted with full state honours, showcasing the nation’s gratitude and respect for his decades of service.

Dr Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and is remembered for his pivotal role in India’s economic liberalisation in the early 1990s. His leadership combined intellectual depth with a calm demeanour, earning him respect both domestically and internationally.

The nation mourns the loss of one of its finest leaders, whose contributions have left an indelible mark on India’s journey as a global economic powerhouse.