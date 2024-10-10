New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday before embarking on a two-day Laos visit to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit spoke with Ratan Tata’s brother, Noel Tata, and expressed condolences.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Ratan Tata’s funeral on behalf of the Government of India.

Earlier, PM Modi in a series of posts on X expressed grief on the demise of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Ratan Tata a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.”

“He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better,” the PM wrote on X.

He hailed Ratan Tata’s most unique aspect of “his passion towards dreaming big and giving back.”

“He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” PM Modi said.

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

Recalling his interactions with Tata, Modi said, “My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained… pic.twitter.com/feBhAFUIom — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted on Monday for certain age-related health issues.

Expressing “a profound sense of loss” while bidding farewell to Ratan Tata, the family said in an early morning update that his mortal remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns at around 10.30 a.m. to enable people to pay their last respect and homage to the departed soul. At around 4 p.m., Ratan Tata’s body would embark on the final journey from Nariman Point to the Worli Crematorium prayer hall for the last rites.

At the crematorium, the mortal remains, draped in the national flag, will be given a police gun salute and then will be consigned to the flames, said the family.