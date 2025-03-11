Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, ranging from capacity building to community-linked infrastructure, during his two-day state visit to Mauritius, officials said.

Modi will also announce new major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening democracy in the Southeast African island nation.

Prime Minister Modi, along with his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, will jointly inaugurate the Civil Services College building.

The construction of the building was completed at an approximate cost of $4.75 million. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in 2017.

Modi will also e-inaugurate the Area Health Centre and 20 community projects, which have been constructed at a cost of around INR 7 crores. These community projects also include sports-related infrastructure.

“We have something called community development projects, and these are small projects at the grassroots level, which are implemented very fast within a short span of time. Some of these projects are also in the area of sports. We have developed football fields and other such sports facilities, which can be found all over Mauritius,” Anurag Srivastava, India’s High Commissioner to Mauritius, told PTI Videos.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at various sites in Port Louis for the prime minister’s visit.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Bedouin Site Manager Rambojun Siddharth said, “Today, we are working to complete preparations for the inauguration of the Civil Services College. The leaders will gather at the Cubical Sphere Auditorium, next to the College. The Indian Prime Minister and our Prime Minister will hold a meeting there. We are aiming to finish everything before the 12th of March.”

He expressed gratitude to India for funding the project.

“The college is fully equipped with all the necessary facilities. Many opportunities will arise,” Rambojun said.

Adjacent to the college, the India-funded National Archives and Library building is under construction. The Project Director of Varindera Construction Limited, Baljeet Sharma, who is working on-site, said India has completed most of the projects in Mauritius on time.

“Most of the India-funded projects in Mauritius have been constructed by our company, including 956 housing projects, two area health centres, and medical clinics. We are also constructing a Renal Transplant Centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. India has been delivering projects on time,” Sharma told PTI Videos.

Ahead of his trip to Mauritius, Prime Minister Modi Monday said the visit will open a “new and bright” chapter in the ties between the two nations.

Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, speaking to PTI Videos, said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a line of credit will be signed March 12.

“There will be the signing of a MoU on a line of credit, which is being granted by India, regarding the replacement of our water pipes,” Ramful said.

The strong ties between India and Mauritius are evident in the numerous India-supported development initiatives across the island.

In January 2022, both countries signed a MoU to implement 96 community development projects across Mauritius. Of these, 51 have already been inaugurated.

In 2016, India granted Mauritius $353 million as part of a Special Economic Package for five key projects, including the Metro Express Project, the Supreme Court Building, the New ENT Hospital, the Social Housing project, and digital tablets for schoolchildren.

In 2017, India also provided a $500 million Line of Credit to finance 10 additional projects, including Phase I and II of the Metro Project, the Social Housing Project, the supply of gas-based incinerators and firefighting vehicles, an 8 MW Solar Power Plant, a new Forensic Science Laboratory, the National Archives & Library, and the Mauritius Police Academy.

