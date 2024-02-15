New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,750 crore in Rajasthan and Haryana Friday.

An official statement said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects costing more than Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan via video conference and will also address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ programme.

He will later visit Rewari in Haryana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors, it said.

The Rajasthan projects cater to a number of important sectors including roads, railways, solar energy, power transmission, drinking water and petroleum & natural gas.

The statement said he will inaugurate various national highway projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan besides three stretches of eight-lane Delhi – Mumbai Green field Alignment (NE-4).

These sections will provide faster and improved connectivity in the region. These sections are also equipped with animal underpass and animal overpass with camouflaging to facilitate unhindered movement of wildlife, it said, adding that noise barriers have been provisioned as well to minimise the impact on wildlife.

Besides other highway projects, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of eight railway projects of Rajasthan worth around Rs 2,300 crore.

In a step to boost production of renewable energy in the region, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate important solar projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore in the state.

He will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 2,400 crore including projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure to provide clean drinking water in Rajasthan, the statement said.

“The launch of these development projects in Rajasthan underscores the Prime Minister’s relentless efforts to transform Rajasthan’s infrastructure landscape and create opportunities for growth and development,” it said.

The event will be organised at about 200 places across all districts of the state, with the centrepiece programme being held in Jaipur.

In Rewari, he will lay the foundation stone of Gurugram metro rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City, it said.

The project is an important step towards realising Modi’s vision to provide citizens with world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems, the statement said.

Seeking to strengthen public health infrastructure across the country, Modi will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari. It will be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore.

The institute will be developed on 203 acres of land at Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Rewari and will have facilities including a hospital complex with 720 beds, medical college with 100 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students and a night shelter among other facilities.

The facilities include patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities including cardiology, gastro-enterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology and burns & plastic surgery.

The statement said he will also inaugurate a newly built ‘Anubhav Kendra Jyotisari’, which is based in Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around Rs 240 crore, spans over 17 acres, encompassing more than 100,000 square feet of indoor space.

It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita, the statement added.

PTI