New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at around 5pm Monday, his office said.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address began Friday and will conclude Monday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “At around 5PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will speak in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.”

This could be his last address to the Lower House in the current Lok Sabha with elections likely to be held in April-May.

PTI