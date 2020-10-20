New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a message with the nation at 6.00pm Tuesday. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6.00pm this evening,” Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis. During the addresses he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown. He has also announced economic and welfare packages.

Since Modi’s tweet speculation is rife as to what Modi will talk about. Many are hoping that he will ask people to remain cautious during the unlock phase. Others have said that Modi may talk about India’s standoff with China while others are of the opinion that he may announce some financial package.

After the pandemic broke in India, the prime minister had first addressed the nation March 22, asking the people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’. Then two days later he had said that India will go into complete lockdown March 25 onwards. During the 68-day lockdown, Modi had also addressed the nation a couple of times.