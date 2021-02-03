Bhawanipatna: A poacher died after the bullet he fired at an animal grazed through his face at Kuliamanda forest under Jaipatna block in Kalahandi district Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Rout, a resident of Sabiguda village.

According to a source, Rout along with four others had gone to the forest for poaching. He had carried a country-made gun with him. It was when he was firing at an animal, the firearm backfired and the bullet hit his face, causing his death.

The fellow poachers informed Rout’s family members who then immediately passed the information to the police.

Later, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem before launching a probe into the incident.

PNN