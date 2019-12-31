Deogarh: Deogarh forest department team Monday arrested a man on charges of poaching an elephant calf whose carcass was found near Baradanali village under Reamal forest range in Deogarh district December 26. The accused has been identified as Dukhabandhu Sahu.

According to the forest officials, the carcass of a baby elephant was found near Baradanali village under Reamal forest range December 26. On being informed, a team of forest officials launched a probe into the calf’s death.

During the probe the officials understood that the calf had died due to bullet injury after they found one 8-mm bullet near liver during post-mortem. The officials confirmed that poaching killed the calf elephant.

Following this, the forest department team had initiated a detailed probe to nab the accused involved in poaching of the animal. The officials managed to apprehend Sahu and arrested him. Besides, the gun which was used to poach the jumbo was also seized from his possession.

The accused was sent to custody after his bail plea was rejected by a court, the police said. Expressing concern over the rising deaths of elephants, environmentalists have demanded strong action against poachers and unscrupulous forest officials.

