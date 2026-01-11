Bhanjanagar: Police arrested a suspected poacher and seized two illegal firearms from his possession during a late-night operation in the Ghumusar North forest division of Ganjam district, officials said Saturday.

The arrest was made Friday night in the Khurudugochha forest area under Tarasing police station limits. The accused has been identified as Biswanath Bag. According to police, Bag was moving inside the forest allegedly with the intention of hunting wildlife when a team, acting on specific intelligence inputs, conducted a raid and apprehended him.

Two country-made firearms were recovered from his possession. The seized firearms were unlicensed and allegedly meant for hunting wild animals. The accused was produced before a local court Saturday afternoon. Further investigation is underway to determine whether he has links with other poachers or is part of an organised wildlife hunting racket.

Forest and police officials said surveillance has been stepped up in the Ghumusar forest division to curb illegal hunting and protect wildlife.