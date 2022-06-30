Boudh: A huge increase in poaching in Boudh forests has often led to death of a large number of wild animals. However, it is not the animals who have suffered alone. At times poachers have also been killed due to accidental firing, a report said.

The matter came to fore after a poacher was shot dead by his aide at Jirad jungle near Kanpur village under Harbhanga block in this district, police said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjit Bhoi, 26, a native of Kanpur village. He had been to the nearby Jirad jungle, Monday with his aide Sambhunath Bhoi to hunt animals. However, as Sanjit was preparing to shoot an animal, his aide’s gun went off killing him on the spot.

Shambhunath, panicked at the turn of events. He dumped the body of Sanjit a few metres from where the latter was shot and fled home.

Family members searched for Sanjit for two days and finally lodged a complaint at the Purunakatak police station after they failed to trace him.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. They picked Sambhunath for interrogation. During the questioning, Sambhunath confessed that his gun went off accidentally leading to Sanjit’s death.

Police have recovered the body from the jungle after Sambhunath led them to the spot and sent it for post-mortem to Boudh headquarters hospital. The accused has also been detained for further questioning.

Notably, two elephants were killed few days back at Baghiapada area and their tusks were taken away. Forest officials have still not managed to trace the stolen items. Few months back, a poacher was electrocuted when he entered the jungle near Baghipada in Boudh district.