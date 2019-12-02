Daringbadi: Police seized a bullet-ridden body of a poacher at B.Dakebadi village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 28 years old Krishna Nayak of B.Dakebadi village. According to inspector-in-charge Kaushik Majhi, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s family members, several villagers have been detained and are being interrogated. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained while the post mortem report is awaited, he said.

Sources said, four to five poachers with rifles and other weapons had gone into the jungle Saturday. Surprisingly, the fellow hunters had returned to the village with the body of Krishna Sunday afternoon.

The family members lodged a complaint with the police Monday morning, suspecting Krishna was murdered.

Police investigation is on, it was learnt.

PNN