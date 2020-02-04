New Delhi: POCO, an independent brand from Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, Tuesday launched X2 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB configuration.

The phone is available in two other storage configurations for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

POCO X2 is the second smartphone from the brand, following POCO F1 that was launched way back in 2018.

“We have four sensors at the rear. If you liked Poco F1, I’m sure you’ll love this one too,” C Manmohan, General Manager, POCO India, told reporters here.

“Poco X2 has a 120 Hz refresh rate display and 27W fast charge support,” he added.

The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

POCO X2 runs Android 10 operating system (OS) and house a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging.