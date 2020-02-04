Balasore: A man has been sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a special POCSO court for raping a 12-year-old girl in Balasore district around three years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Girija Mohapatra, while pronouncing the jail term for Radhamohan Singh (20) Monday, also slapped a fine of Rs 28,000 on him for the April 2017 incident at Balidhar village here.

The ADJ, who is also the judge of the special POCSO court, ruled that the convict would have to undergo one-year additional imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the girl’s lawyer, Singh had taken her to an isolated place on National Highway 60 in Balasore Sadar police station area and raped her.

Her family lodged a complaint with the police, following which Singh was arrested, the lawyer said.

