Bargarh: With cases of coronavirus infection rising in the state, renowned poet Haladhara Nag Thursday started distributing masks at Ghens Bazaar under Sohela block of Bargarh district in an attempt to raise awareness on COVID-19.

“Coronavirus has already become a pandemic. To win the battle against this deadly virus, nothing but united effort will work. Both the central and state governments have been advising us not to come out of our houses unless there is any urgency, wear masks and maintain social distancing. Our nation will be safe when we are safe,” Nag said.

“I have been making people aware about these vital things and distributing masks. Wearing mask has been made mandatory in our state. Each of us should wear a mask whenever we step out of our houses,” he further added.