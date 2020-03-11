New Delhi: Condemning the Delhi riots which claimed over 50 lives, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Wednesday, called it ‘pointless’ to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence in the national capital from February 23 to 25.

Taking part in the discussion on Delhi riots in the Lok Sabha, BJD parliamentary leader Pinaki Mishra said that some kind of conspiracy was at play during these riots. He also asked for independent enquiry into the riots.

“These riots took place at a time when the country was in the full glare of international media. This is shameful. There should be an independent investigation and strict punishment should be awarded to the guilty,” said Mishra.

The BJD MP said that it is pointless to blame the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He said that the Home Minister is a strong administrator.

The BJD MP also urged the Union government to go to minority areas as they are worst affected and help the people restore their lives.

He must take long-term measures to gain the trust of the minority community, Mishra said.

“Women in their 80s are sitting in protest for 40-50 days at Shaheen bagh. We do support CAA but the Home Minister should also understand there is some sort of misunderstanding within the country, since octogenarian women are staging protest in Shaheen Bagh,” he said.

While speaking about the state government’s stand on the CAA and NRC, Pinaki Mishra said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made it clear in the beginning that NRC will not be implemented in the state But BJD supports CAA.

He also urged the Union government to consider Odisha Chief Minister’s suggestion of including ‘ahimsa’ in the Preamble of the Constitution.