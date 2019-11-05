Bantala: Pokatunga Government High School in Angul district’s Bantala has become the first such school in the district which has CCTV surveillance system installed by the school management and development committee.

With a view to check entry of outsiders, theft, and to keep a tab on the teachers to know if they are sincerely taking their classes, as many as 12 CCTV cameras have been installed. The committee took permission from district education officer before installing the CCTV cameras.

Five close circuit TV cameras have been installed at class rooms, one at the entrance, one at the play ground, one at the campus, one at the common room and one CCTV camera has been installed at the head master’s office. An amount of Rs 60,000 was spent from school fund and donation from committee fund.

The committee has alleged that some teachers are not discharging their duties sincerely. They will be held responsible for any poor result in the coming year.

Meanwhile, some teachers have reportedly opposed the installation of CCTVs and this has allegedly fumed the parents.

When contacted, headmaster Sanatan Muduli said the installation of CCTV cameras is possible due to the help of school management and development committee. And all should welcome this move as this would make a huge difference in maintaining transparency and achieving good result.

Echoing the headmaster’s views, district education officer Sachhidananda Behera said the school adopting CCTV surveillance system is a good initiative. “The school management and development committee has to be thanked for this. Other schools and education committees should take a cue from Pokatunga Government High School,” he said.

