Berhampur: Biju Jatana Dal MLA from Polasara Assembly constituency Srikant Sahu and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, Odisha health department said Friday.

According to a source in Ganjam district administration, the MLA contracted the virus locally.

The district health department has transferred the MLA to a COVID-19 hospital. Contact tracing of the people who have come in contact with the MLA has already started. Family members of the MLA have been asked to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Earlier, three other legislators from Odisha tested positive for COVID-19. They are BJP’s Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak, BJD’s Salepur MLA Prasant Behera and BJD MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida from Remuna constituency in Balasore district.

Notably, Odisha recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,594 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 22,693. Ganjam recorded 732 new cases while next to it is Khurda with 320 patients.

PNN