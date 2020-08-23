Hinjilicut: Situation became tense at Kolidaspur village under Hinjilicut police station limits in Ganjam district after police restored to baton charge Sunday.

Police action came in wake of people protesting in front of the Hinjilicut police station demanding releases of the five villagers whom police detained Saturday night.

Two locals sustained severe injuries in the baton charge and are undergoing treatment at district headquarters hospital (DHH). Tension continues to run high in the village following the incident.

Sources said, some villagers Saturday night were protesting in the village against illegal sand mining. Some of them allegedly torched three trucks and two two-wheelers of some people who are allegedly involved in illegal sand mining.

Local police arrested five persons for torching the vehicles. Meanwhile, Sunday morning the villagers together gheraoed the police station demanding immediate release of the detainees.

According to the villagers, though the vehicles were set on fire by unidentified miscreants, police under the pressure of some influential persons of the area arrested the five innocent villagers.

The villagers further alleged that though they have been complaining the local administration about the illegal sand mining in the area since years, the administration is not taking any steps to stop the illegal activity.

PNN