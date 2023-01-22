Cuttack: Two persons were arrested Sunday by Twin City Commissionerate Police for allegedly selling water purifiers under the brand name ‘Aquagurad’.

Kanhu Charan, who is one of the accused, was allegedly running this racket from a rented house in Cuttack.

A source said that officials from Badambadi police station conducted raids at three places in the city and seized a large number of duplicate water purifiers.

The accused were using the labels, holograms and other packaging material of a reputed brand and selling these counterfeit products in the market, said ACP Amarendra Panda. He added these fake purifier parts, products and RO consumer kits can actually cause serious health issues.

ACP Panda further informed that different parts were procured from different regions of the country and were sold after pasting labels and packing material of premium brands.

PNN