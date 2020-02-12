New Delhi: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at the convoy of newly elected AAP legislator Naresh Yadav in southwest Delhi when he and his supporters were returning home after visiting a temple, killing a party volunteer, police said Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party volunteer killed in the incident has been identified as Ashok Mann while the accused has been identified as Dharmender, alias Kallu, they said.

“Last last year, just before Diwali, the two (Mann and Dharmender) had a fight over some issue. Around 15 days ago, they again had a fight. It is suspected that Mann fired at the victim due to personal enmity,” a senior police officer said.

Three people have been mentioned as suspects in the FIR. The firing incident took place at Kishangarh village late Tuesday night.

Sources said seven rounds were fired at the MLA’s convoy. Another person injured in the incident has been admitted to a hospital. “Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured,” AAP tweeted.

Ankit Lal, AAP’s social media in-charge, added that the miscreants in another car opened fire on the MLA’s convoy near Fortis Hospital.

