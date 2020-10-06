Lucknow / Thiruvananthapuram: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist and three other people in Mathura. The four were on their way to Hathras, home to a Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. The Uttar Pradesh police had Monday said they have arrested four people having links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The PFI had been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across India. The UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.

The police had identified the arrested persons. They are Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur.

However, hours after the arrest, a prominent journalist body of Kerala identified Malappuram native Siddique by his full name as Siddique Kappan. It said he is ‘a senior Delhi-based journalist’.

A letter has been sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). It has sought immediate release of Kappan. It said in the letter he is ‘a senior Delhi-based journalist working for several Malayalam media houses, including azhimukham.com’.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath speaks to Hathras gang-rape victim’s father, promises stringent action against accused

The KUWJ wrote a similar letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order Kappan’s release. Kappan is also the KUWJ’s secretary. He was proceeding to Hathras only to do his duty as a reporter, KUWJ’s Delhi unit president Miji Jose told the chief minister in his letter.

“We understand that he was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh police from Hathras toll plaza. Our efforts and the efforts by some advocates based in Delhi to contact him were not successful,” KUWJ said. “The Hathras police station and the UP police have not provided any information so far on Kappan’s arrest,” it added.

“Mr Kappan was trying to do his duty as a reporter. We urge you to get him released at the earliest,” KUWJ urged the UP chief minister.

The Uttar Pradesh police, meanwhile, said they have also seized from the arrested people their mobile phones, laptops and some literature. They said that the four had material that could have an impact on peace and law and order.

During interrogation, it came to light that the four arrested people had links with the PFI and its associate organisation Campus Front of India, the UP police had claimed.

Hathras has been in the news following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. She was allegedly gang-raped September 14 in a village in the district. And her cremation at night, allegedly without the parents’ consent, has triggered widespread outrage.